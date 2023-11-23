BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:BCAT) Major Shareholder Purchases $416,617.39 in Stock

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:BCAT – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 28,207 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.77 per share, for a total transaction of $416,617.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,685,328 shares in the company, valued at $172,592,294.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, November 17th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 31,866 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.69 per share, for a total transaction of $468,111.54.
- On Wednesday, November 15th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 235,490 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.76 per share, for a total transaction of $3,475,832.40.
- On Friday, November 10th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 8,722 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.54 per share, for a total transaction of $126,817.88.
- On Wednesday, November 8th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 83,148 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.54 per share, for a total transaction of $1,208,971.92.
- On Friday, November 3rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 42,033 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.44 per share, for a total transaction of $606,956.52.
- On Monday, October 30th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 125,213 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.85 per share, for a total transaction of $1,734,200.05.
- On Thursday, October 26th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 15,011 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.75 per share, for a total transaction of $206,401.25.
- On Monday, October 23rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 67,224 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.81 per share, for a total transaction of $928,363.44.
BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Trading Down 0.1 %
BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock opened at $14.68 on Thursday. BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust has a 52 week low of $13.67 and a 52 week high of $15.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.82.
BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Increases Dividend
Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BCAT. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $76,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $87,000. 31.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Company Profile
