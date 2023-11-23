BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:BCAT) Major Shareholder Purchases $416,617.39 in Stock

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:BCAT – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 28,207 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.77 per share, for a total transaction of $416,617.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,685,328 shares in the company, valued at $172,592,294.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 17th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 31,866 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.69 per share, for a total transaction of $468,111.54.

On Wednesday, November 15th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 235,490 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.76 per share, for a total transaction of $3,475,832.40.

On Friday, November 10th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 8,722 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.54 per share, for a total transaction of $126,817.88.

On Wednesday, November 8th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 83,148 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.54 per share, for a total transaction of $1,208,971.92.

On Friday, November 3rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 42,033 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.44 per share, for a total transaction of $606,956.52.

On Monday, October 30th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 125,213 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.85 per share, for a total transaction of $1,734,200.05.

On Thursday, October 26th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 15,011 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.75 per share, for a total transaction of $206,401.25.

On Monday, October 23rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 67,224 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.81 per share, for a total transaction of $928,363.44.

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Trading Down 0.1 %

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock opened at $14.68 on Thursday. BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust has a 52 week low of $13.67 and a 52 week high of $15.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.82.

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a $0.1275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This is a positive change from BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.42%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BCAT. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $76,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $87,000. 31.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Company Profile

