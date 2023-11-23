BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC Acquires 19,801 Shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Free Report) by 626.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,801 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC’s holdings in WEX were worth $4,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in WEX during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in WEX during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of WEX by 41.1% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 213 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of WEX by 55.6% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 221 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of WEX in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 97.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at WEX

In other news, CAO Jennifer Kimball sold 399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.87, for a total value of $69,374.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,395.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jack Vanwoerkom sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.38, for a total transaction of $348,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,450,667.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Jennifer Kimball sold 399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.87, for a total transaction of $69,374.13. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,395.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,399 shares of company stock worth $614,354. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WEX Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of WEX opened at $173.53 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.60. WEX Inc. has a 1-year low of $157.04 and a 1-year high of $204.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $183.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $184.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $651.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.45 million. WEX had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 32.16%. Sell-side analysts forecast that WEX Inc. will post 12.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WEX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of WEX from $245.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of WEX from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of WEX from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of WEX from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of WEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.54.

WEX Company Profile

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services. It also provides account and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

