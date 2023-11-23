BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC Acquires 60,850 Shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Free Report) by 880.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 67,760 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 60,850 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC’s holdings in Freshpet were worth $4,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Freshpet by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,415,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,098,000 after acquiring an additional 972,837 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Freshpet by 62.1% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,024,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,015,000 after acquiring an additional 775,499 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Freshpet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,691,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Freshpet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,959,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Freshpet by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,075,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,344,000 after acquiring an additional 458,570 shares during the last quarter.

Get Freshpet alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on FRPT. StockNews.com raised Freshpet to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. TheStreet downgraded Freshpet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Freshpet from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “top pick” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Freshpet in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Freshpet from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.85.

Freshpet Trading Up 1.1 %

FRPT opened at $69.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.68 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 5.52, a quick ratio of 4.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Freshpet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.13 and a 12 month high of $84.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.13.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $200.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.45 million. Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 5.37% and a negative net margin of 7.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.39) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Freshpet, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Freshpet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Freshpet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshpet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.