BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC Boosts Position in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Free Report) by 73.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,356 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,562 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC’s holdings in Penske Automotive Group were worth $4,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PAG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 120,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,272,000 after buying an additional 2,842 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,039,000 after buying an additional 2,877 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 307,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,864,000 after buying an additional 3,730 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Penske Automotive Group Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:PAG opened at $152.20 on Thursday. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.97 and a 1 year high of $180.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.23 billion, a PE ratio of 9.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $154.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.72.

Penske Automotive Group Increases Dividend

Penske Automotive Group ( NYSE:PAG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.04 by ($0.14). Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 26.52% and a net margin of 3.97%. The company had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 billion. Analysts predict that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 16.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This is an increase from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Penske Automotive Group’s payout ratio is currently 18.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on PAG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $88.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Penske Automotive Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.60.

Insider Transactions at Penske Automotive Group

In other news, President Robert H. Kurnick, Jr. sold 10,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.12, for a total transaction of $1,826,821.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 36,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,010,387.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 51.70% of the company’s stock.

About Penske Automotive Group

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

