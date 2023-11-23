BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC Boosts Stake in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 281,222 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,010 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $4,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CLF. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 43,986 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 12,531 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 1st quarter valued at about $486,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 259,092 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $8,577,000 after purchasing an additional 29,178 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 58,149 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 167,800 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,405,000 after acquiring an additional 21,233 shares during the period. 60.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cleveland-Cliffs alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CLF shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $19.00 to $21.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. B. Riley dropped their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.81.

Cleveland-Cliffs Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE CLF opened at $16.84 on Thursday. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.61 and a fifty-two week high of $22.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 2.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.70. The stock has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.13 and a beta of 2.17.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The mining company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.10. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 5.16% and a net margin of 1.55%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.