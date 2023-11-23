BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC Grows Holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP – Free Report) by 207.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 153,055 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 103,306 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC’s holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners were worth $4,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners by 101,693.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 543,825,315 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $14,242,785,000 after acquiring an additional 543,291,069 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,818,584 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $70,267,000 after buying an additional 220,033 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,527,324 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $60,858,000 after buying an additional 93,696 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,475,918 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $61,725,000 after buying an additional 214,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,164,422 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,496,000 after buying an additional 84,472 shares in the last quarter. 55.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Crestwood Equity Partners alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CEQP shares. Scotiabank lowered shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Raymond James lowered shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $31.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $29.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crestwood Equity Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.13.

Crestwood Equity Partners Price Performance

Shares of CEQP opened at $28.26 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 30.39 and a beta of 2.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.51 and a 200 day moving average of $27.48. Crestwood Equity Partners LP has a 52-week low of $22.11 and a 52-week high of $30.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

Crestwood Equity Partners Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 23rd were given a $0.655 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 20th. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.27%. Crestwood Equity Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 281.72%.

About Crestwood Equity Partners

(Free Report)

Crestwood Equity Partners LP develops, acquires, owns, controls, and operates assets and operations in the energy midstream sector in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing North; Gathering and Processing South; and Storage and Logistics. The Gathering and Processing North segment offers natural gas, crude oil, and produced water gathering, compression, treating, processing, and disposal services to producers in the Williston Basin and Powder River Basin.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CEQP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Crestwood Equity Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crestwood Equity Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.