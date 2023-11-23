BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC Grows Stake in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Free Report) by 191.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,460 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,606 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $4,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. AGF Management Ltd. boosted its position in Hyatt Hotels by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 117,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,406,000 after buying an additional 42,000 shares during the last quarter. Providence First Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $328,000. TD Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the second quarter worth approximately $345,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd increased its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 140.0% in the second quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 64.3% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 170,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,559,000 after acquiring an additional 66,800 shares during the last quarter. 46.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. HSBC started coverage on Hyatt Hotels in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $133.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $149.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $136.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $119.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.91.

Hyatt Hotels Stock Up 1.4 %

H stock opened at $117.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $12.09 billion, a PE ratio of 26.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.82 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.52. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a fifty-two week low of $88.01 and a fifty-two week high of $127.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Hyatt Hotels Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Hyatt Hotels’s payout ratio is currently 13.39%.

Insider Activity

In other Hyatt Hotels news, Director Richard C. Tuttle purchased 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $104.49 per share, with a total value of $130,612.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 35,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,748,787.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 22.15% of the company’s stock.

About Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

Featured Articles

