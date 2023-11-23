BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC Has $3.96 Million Stock Position in SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in shares of SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR – Free Report) by 152.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 403,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 243,885 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC’s holdings in SunPower were worth $3,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in shares of SunPower by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 15,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its holdings in SunPower by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 76,542 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 19,162 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel boosted its holdings in SunPower by 81.2% in the 2nd quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 19,348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 8,668 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in SunPower by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 93,756 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 12,536 shares during the period. Finally, AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in SunPower in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. 47.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPWR opened at $4.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.66. SunPower Co. has a 1-year low of $3.68 and a 1-year high of $24.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.01.

SunPower ( NASDAQ:SPWR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.09). SunPower had a negative return on equity of 11.52% and a negative net margin of 5.89%. The business had revenue of $432.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.64 million. As a group, analysts expect that SunPower Co. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SPWR shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of SunPower from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of SunPower from $8.00 to $5.50 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of SunPower from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of SunPower from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of SunPower from $6.00 to $2.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.58.

SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions primarily in the United States and Canada. Its solutions include the Equinox and SunVault systems which are pre-engineered modular solutions for residential applications that combine solar module technology with integrated plug-and-play power stations, cable management systems, and mounting hardware that enable dealers and installers to complete system installations, as well as for end customers to manage their energy production.

