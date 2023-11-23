BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC Has $4.04 Million Stock Position in PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC reduced its holdings in shares of PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Free Report) by 38.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 167,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102,935 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC’s holdings in PENN Entertainment were worth $4,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in PENN Entertainment during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in PENN Entertainment by 58.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in PENN Entertainment by 20,040.0% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PENN Entertainment by 2,528.0% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in PENN Entertainment during the first quarter worth about $38,000. 82.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on PENN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of PENN Entertainment from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of PENN Entertainment from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of PENN Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of PENN Entertainment from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of PENN Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PENN Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.67.

Insider Activity at PENN Entertainment

In other PENN Entertainment news, Director Jane Scaccetti bought 4,400 shares of PENN Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.83 per share, with a total value of $100,452.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 63,414 shares in the company, valued at $1,447,741.62. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other PENN Entertainment news, CFO Felicia Hendrix bought 11,162 shares of PENN Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.41 per share, with a total value of $250,140.42. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 27,975 shares in the company, valued at $626,919.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jane Scaccetti bought 4,400 shares of PENN Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.83 per share, for a total transaction of $100,452.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 63,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,447,741.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PENN Entertainment Trading Up 1.9 %

PENN stock opened at $25.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.41. PENN Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $18.35 and a one year high of $36.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.83.

PENN Entertainment Profile

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences in North America. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under a portfolio of brands, including Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, Barstool Sportsbook, and theScore Bet Sportbook and Casino.

