BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC Has $4.12 Million Position in Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in shares of Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV – Free Report) by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,819 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 6,951 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC’s holdings in Veritiv were worth $4,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Veritiv by 1.4% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 28,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,517,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Veritiv by 7.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Veritiv by 4.7% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its position in Veritiv by 38.9% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 265,144 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,305,000 after purchasing an additional 74,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Veritiv during the second quarter valued at approximately $893,000. 99.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veritiv Price Performance

NYSE:VRTV opened at $169.91 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $169.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 2.15. Veritiv Co. has a 12-month low of $101.50 and a 12-month high of $169.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Veritiv in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

About Veritiv

Veritiv Corporation operates as a business-to-business provider of value-added packaging products and services, facility solutions, and print based products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Packaging, Facility Solutions, and Print segments. The Packaging segment provides packaging product materials within flexible, corrugated and fiber, ancillary packaging, rigid, and equipment categories.

