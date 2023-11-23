BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC Lowers Stock Position in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lowered its position in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Free Report) by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 260,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,855 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $4,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LBTYK. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 11.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 469,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,176,000 after purchasing an additional 47,558 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Liberty Global by 1.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 26,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Liberty Global by 4.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,445,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,293,000 after buying an additional 675,496 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Liberty Global by 13.2% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 14,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its holdings in Liberty Global by 78.8% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 106,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,767,000 after buying an additional 47,076 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Liberty Global

In other news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.82, for a total value of $99,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 133,902 shares in the company, valued at $2,653,937.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Jason Waldron sold 9,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total value of $189,034.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 81,892 shares in the company, valued at $1,593,618.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.82, for a total transaction of $99,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 133,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,653,937.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 136,997 shares of company stock worth $2,510,014 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LBTYK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on shares of Liberty Global from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Liberty Global in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Liberty Global from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th.

Liberty Global Price Performance

LBTYK opened at $16.81 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.32. Liberty Global plc has a twelve month low of $16.26 and a twelve month high of $22.78.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative net margin of 70.98% and a negative return on equity of 23.92%.

Liberty Global Company Profile

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; internet services; security solutions, such as anti-virus, anti-spyware, firewall, and spam protection; smart home services; online storage solutions; web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

