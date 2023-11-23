BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC Purchases 4,672 Shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its position in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Free Report) by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,600 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 4,672 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC’s holdings in Badger Meter were worth $4,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BMI. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Badger Meter by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,764 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Badger Meter by 9.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,393 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Badger Meter by 6.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,408 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Badger Meter by 12.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,216 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Badger Meter in the first quarter worth $291,000. 86.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BMI has been the subject of several research reports. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Badger Meter from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Badger Meter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $142.00 target price on shares of Badger Meter in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.67.

NYSE BMI opened at $148.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.37, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.69. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.93 and a 12-month high of $170.86.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $186.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.06 million. Badger Meter had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 18.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.24%.

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

