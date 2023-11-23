BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC Purchases Shares of 63,961 iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 63,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,317,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.7% during the second quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,378 shares during the period. S. R. Schill & Associates boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 265,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,911,000 after purchasing an additional 7,857 shares during the period. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 71.9% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 498,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,353,000 after purchasing an additional 208,719 shares during the period. Finally, Silverlake Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.8% during the second quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

BATS:IEFA opened at $67.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $98.69 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.37.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

