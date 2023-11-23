BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC Raises Holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ – Free Report) by 85.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 82,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,993 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC’s holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF were worth $3,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of FEZ. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 1,369.4% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 927.0% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the first quarter worth about $73,000.

Get SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF alerts:

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FEZ stock opened at $45.33 on Thursday. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.41 and a fifty-two week high of $47.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.27.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Profile

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FEZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.