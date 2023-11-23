BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC Raises Stock Holdings in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its stake in shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Free Report) by 317.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,689 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,098 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC’s holdings in Credicorp were worth $4,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BAP. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in Credicorp by 4,440.0% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 227 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Credicorp by 41.4% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 393 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Credicorp by 288.9% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 490 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Credicorp by 22.4% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 520 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Credicorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $81,000. 70.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Credicorp from $175.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Credicorp in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Credicorp in a report on Monday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $161.20 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.30.

Shares of BAP opened at $127.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.29, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $126.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.39. Credicorp Ltd. has a 12 month low of $116.42 and a 12 month high of $160.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Credicorp Ltd. provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. Its Universal Banking segment includes granting various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities; and various deposits and checking accounts. The Insurance and Pensions segment includes the issuance of insurance policies to cover losses in commercial property, transport, marine vessels, automobiles, life, health, and pensions; management services for private pension funds.

