BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC Sells 138,802 Shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC decreased its position in shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Free Report) by 67.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 138,802 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC’s holdings in AerCap were worth $4,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AER. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of AerCap in the first quarter worth about $25,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AerCap in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AerCap in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of AerCap in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of AerCap in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

AerCap Stock Performance

Shares of AerCap stock opened at $67.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.21, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.72. AerCap Holdings has a 52 week low of $49.58 and a 52 week high of $69.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AerCap ( NYSE:AER Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. AerCap had a net margin of 33.62% and a return on equity of 15.03%. AerCap’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that AerCap Holdings will post 10.16 EPS for the current year.

AER has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AerCap in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of AerCap from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of AerCap from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of AerCap from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of AerCap from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.50.

About AerCap

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

