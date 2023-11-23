BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC Sells 14,350 Shares of Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lessened its position in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII – Free Report) by 51.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,294 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 14,350 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC’s holdings in Lennox International were worth $4,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 43.6% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 145 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in Lennox International during the second quarter worth $63,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Lennox International by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 659 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Lennox International in the 1st quarter valued at $188,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Lennox International by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 718 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Lennox International alerts:

Lennox International Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE LII opened at $411.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.96. Lennox International Inc. has a 52 week low of $232.00 and a 52 week high of $415.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $378.36 and a 200-day moving average of $347.79.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Lennox International ( NYSE:LII Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $5.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.73 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 2,262.68% and a net margin of 10.97%. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lennox International Inc. will post 17.7 EPS for the current year.

LII has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Lennox International from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Lennox International from $370.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Lennox International in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $391.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho raised Lennox International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $340.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lennox International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $392.09.

View Our Latest Research Report on LII

Insider Transactions at Lennox International

In related news, CAO Chris Kosel sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.88, for a total value of $37,088.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,946 shares in the company, valued at $721,732.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP John D. Torres sold 2,251 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.24, for a total value of $808,649.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,517,913.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Chris Kosel sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.88, for a total transaction of $37,088.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,732.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,007 shares of company stock worth $4,620,119 in the last quarter. 2.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Lennox International

(Free Report)

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lennox International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennox International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.