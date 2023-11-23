BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC Sells 4,547 Shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC cut its position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 45,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,547 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC’s holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF were worth $4,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SUB. First Community Trust NA bought a new stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $47,000. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $50,000. Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $50,000. Motco purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Rye Brook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $146,000.

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

SUB stock opened at $104.45 on Thursday. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $102.50 and a 1-year high of $105.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $103.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.63.

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

