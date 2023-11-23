BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC Sells 6,938 Shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lowered its stake in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Free Report) by 32.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,425 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 6,938 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $4,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Murphy USA by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,670,297 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $533,953,000 after buying an additional 35,610 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Murphy USA by 23.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 498,219 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $128,565,000 after buying an additional 95,078 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Murphy USA by 2.5% in the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 452,115 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $140,657,000 after buying an additional 11,108 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Murphy USA by 76.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 379,886 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $106,194,000 after buying an additional 164,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Murphy USA by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 355,479 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $99,371,000 after buying an additional 80,791 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MUSA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Murphy USA in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Murphy USA from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Murphy USA in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Murphy USA from $362.00 to $360.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Murphy USA from $252.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Murphy USA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $348.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Murphy USA news, Director Robert Madison Murphy sold 30,000 shares of Murphy USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.69, for a total value of $11,000,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 412,077 shares in the company, valued at $151,104,515.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert Madison Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.69, for a total transaction of $11,000,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 412,077 shares in the company, valued at $151,104,515.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jennifer Bridges sold 2,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.41, for a total value of $828,749.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,041,418.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 39,474 shares of company stock worth $14,477,727. 9.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Murphy USA Price Performance

Murphy USA stock opened at $369.74 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $357.77 and its 200 day moving average is $320.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 0.75. Murphy USA Inc. has a one year low of $231.65 and a one year high of $382.04.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The specialty retailer reported $7.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.08 by $1.61. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.83 billion. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 71.06% and a net margin of 2.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $9.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Murphy USA Inc. will post 23.21 EPS for the current year.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This is an increase from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 3rd. Murphy USA’s payout ratio is presently 6.91%.

About Murphy USA

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in El Dorado, Arkansas.

Further Reading

