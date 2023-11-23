BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC Sells 7,185 Shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC cut its stake in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report) by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,081 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 7,185 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $4,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPSC. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 654.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 676,583 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $86,894,000 after purchasing an additional 586,851 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 156.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 800,226 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $102,773,000 after purchasing an additional 488,227 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,215,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,862,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 14,809.0% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 126,428 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,588,000 after purchasing an additional 125,580 shares during the last quarter. 98.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at SPS Commerce

In other SPS Commerce news, Director Philip Soran sold 3,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.55, for a total transaction of $534,240.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,387 shares in the company, valued at $3,246,224.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other SPS Commerce news, Director Philip Soran sold 3,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.55, for a total transaction of $534,240.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,387 shares in the company, valued at $3,246,224.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.97, for a total transaction of $81,985.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,850,946.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,902 shares of company stock worth $4,915,416 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

SPS Commerce stock opened at $174.15 on Thursday. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $120.66 and a 12-month high of $196.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $168.51 and its 200 day moving average is $172.57. The company has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of 103.66 and a beta of 0.80.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The software maker reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.09. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 12.21%. The company had revenue of $135.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.20 million. Sell-side analysts expect that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on SPSC. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Northland Securities raised shares of SPS Commerce from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $177.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SPS Commerce has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $185.43.

SPS Commerce Company Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

