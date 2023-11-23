BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC Trims Stock Position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC reduced its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Free Report) by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,011 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 28,757 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC’s holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile were worth $4,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 87.6% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 694 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SQM stock opened at $50.74 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.19. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a twelve month low of $44.86 and a twelve month high of $101.73. The company has a market capitalization of $14.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile ( NYSE:SQM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.52 by ($0.84). Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 31.87% and a return on equity of 57.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.85 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st were paid a dividend of $0.6094 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%. This is an increase from Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.24%.

SQM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $59.00 target price (down from $69.00) on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $93.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.61.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Profile

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine derivatives, lithium derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

