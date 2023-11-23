Boston Partners Boosts Stock Position in Perimeter Solutions, SA (NYSE:PRM)

Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Perimeter Solutions, SA (NYSE:PRM – Free Report) by 75.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,152 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,643 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Perimeter Solutions were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Perimeter Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in Perimeter Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Perimeter Solutions by 142.6% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 4,359 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Perimeter Solutions by 116.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 4,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Perimeter Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. 94.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Perimeter Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of Perimeter Solutions stock opened at $4.15 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.22. The company has a market capitalization of $651.84 million, a PE ratio of 37.68 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Perimeter Solutions, SA has a 52 week low of $2.79 and a 52 week high of $11.25.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PRM shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on Perimeter Solutions from $4.25 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Perimeter Solutions from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th.

Perimeter Solutions Profile

Perimeter Solutions, SA manufactures and supplies firefighting products and lubricant additives in the United States, Germany, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fire Safety and Specialty Products. The Fire Safety segment provides fire retardants and firefighting foams, as well as specialized equipment and services for federal, state, provincial, local/municipal, and commercial customers.

