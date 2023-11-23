Boston Partners Buys Shares of 37,643 Star Holdings (NASDAQ:STHO)

Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Star Holdings (NASDAQ:STHO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 37,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Star in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,793,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Star in the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Star in the 1st quarter worth approximately $244,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Star in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,393,000. Finally, Ursa Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Star in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,056,000. 79.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Star Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of STHO opened at $12.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 7.19 and a current ratio of 7.19. Star Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $10.76 and a fifty-two week high of $20.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.72.

Star Company Profile

Star Holdings engages in the non-ground lease related commercial real estate businesses in the United States. Its portfolio primarily comprises interest in the Asbury Park Waterfront and Magnolia Green residential development projects; and commercial real estate properties and loans that are marketed for sale or monetized.

