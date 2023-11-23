Boston Partners Has $531,000 Stake in Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL)

Boston Partners decreased its position in Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,490 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Unitil were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Unitil by 36.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 4,981 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Unitil by 1.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 270,247 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,480,000 after purchasing an additional 3,948 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Unitil by 4.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unitil during the first quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Unitil by 11.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

UTL opened at $49.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Unitil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $41.43 and a fifty-two week high of $60.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $803.87 million, a PE ratio of 18.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.40 and its 200 day moving average is $49.78.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be given a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 13th. Unitil’s payout ratio is 58.70%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Unitil from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Unitil in a report on Monday, November 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Unitil in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire and portions of southern and central Maine, including the city of Portland and the Lewiston-Auburn area, as well as electricity and natural gas in the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.

