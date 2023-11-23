Boston Partners Trims Stock Holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Boston Partners lessened its position in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 71.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,478 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 18,563 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Lennar were worth $697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lennar in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in Lennar by 494.4% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 737 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in Lennar by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 717 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lennar by 11,037.5% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 891 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Lennar in the 2nd quarter valued at $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.87% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Stock Up 0.5 %

Lennar stock opened at $127.43 on Thursday. Lennar Co. has a twelve month low of $84.13 and a twelve month high of $133.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.64. The company has a current ratio of 6.66, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.49.

Lennar Announces Dividend

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, September 15th. The construction company reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $8.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.49 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 11.66%. Lennar’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 13.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Lennar’s payout ratio is 11.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LEN. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Lennar from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Lennar from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Barclays cut their price target on Lennar from $143.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com cut Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Lennar from $150.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.82.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 8,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total transaction of $929,399.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 132,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,930,269.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Lennar news, VP David M. Collins sold 10,000 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,300,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,817,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 8,843 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction on Friday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total transaction of $929,399.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 132,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,930,269.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $2,350,896. Company insiders own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

