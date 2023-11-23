Brad Hively Sells 25,000 Shares of The Oncology Institute, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOI) Stock

The Oncology Institute, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOI – Get Free Report) Director Brad Hively sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.24, for a total transaction of $56,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 697,065 shares in the company, valued at $1,561,425.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Brad Hively also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 13th, Brad Hively sold 47,000 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.52, for a total transaction of $118,440.00.

NASDAQ:TOI opened at $2.01 on Thursday. The Oncology Institute, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.33 and a 52 week high of $2.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a current ratio of 4.71.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TOI. Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oncology Institute by 77.4% in the third quarter. Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC now owns 1,877,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,647,000 after purchasing an additional 819,321 shares in the last quarter. Kent Lake Capital LLC purchased a new position in Oncology Institute in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oncology Institute in the third quarter worth $30,000. Tiff Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oncology Institute during the third quarter worth $593,000. Finally, Triatomic Management LP raised its stake in shares of Oncology Institute by 11.7% in the second quarter. Triatomic Management LP now owns 904,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 94,544 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.46% of the company’s stock.

The Oncology Institute, Inc, an oncology company, provides various medical oncology services in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Dispensary, Patient Services, and Clinical Trials & Other. It offers physician services, in-house infusion and dispensary, clinical trial services, radiation, outpatient blood product transfusions, and patient support services.

