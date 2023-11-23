Brad Hively Sells 25,000 Shares of The Oncology Institute, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOI) Stock

The Oncology Institute, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOI – Get Free Report) Director Brad Hively sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.24, for a total transaction of $56,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 697,065 shares in the company, valued at $1,561,425.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Brad Hively also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, November 13th, Brad Hively sold 47,000 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.52, for a total transaction of $118,440.00.
Oncology Institute Stock Down 9.5 %
NASDAQ:TOI opened at $2.01 on Thursday. The Oncology Institute, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.33 and a 52 week high of $2.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a current ratio of 4.71.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oncology Institute
About Oncology Institute
The Oncology Institute, Inc, an oncology company, provides various medical oncology services in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Dispensary, Patient Services, and Clinical Trials & Other. It offers physician services, in-house infusion and dispensary, clinical trial services, radiation, outpatient blood product transfusions, and patient support services.
