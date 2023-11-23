Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE) CEO Sells $558,078.96 in Stock

Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) CEO William Magnuson sold 11,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.21, for a total transaction of $558,078.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 466,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,510,839.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Braze Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ:BRZE opened at $52.08 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.18. Braze, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.67 and a 52 week high of $53.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.42 and a beta of 1.01.
Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.09. Braze had a negative net margin of 33.51% and a negative return on equity of 29.85%. The company had revenue of $115.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.47 million. Analysts predict that Braze, Inc. will post -1.39 EPS for the current year.
Several brokerages have recently commented on BRZE. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Braze from $45.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Braze in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Braze from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Braze from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Braze in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Braze has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.74.
Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.
