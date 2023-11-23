BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV) EVP Jonathan Mark Gottsegen Sells 59,403 Shares

BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV – Get Free Report) EVP Jonathan Mark Gottsegen sold 59,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.34, for a total value of $436,018.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $639,093.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE BV opened at $7.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $686.09 million, a P/E ratio of -56.38 and a beta of 1.35. BrightView Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.16 and a 1 year high of $9.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59.

BrightView (NYSE:BV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $743.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $747.61 million. BrightView had a negative net margin of 0.27% and a positive return on equity of 3.55%. BrightView’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that BrightView Holdings, Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in BrightView by 202.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in BrightView during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in BrightView by 89.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in BrightView during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in BrightView by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

BrightView Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial landscaping services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Maintenance Services and Development Services. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a suite of recurring commercial landscaping services, including mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

