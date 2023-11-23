Britvic plc (LON:BVIC) Plans Dividend of GBX 22.60

Britvic plc (LON:BVIC – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, November 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a dividend of GBX 22.60 ($0.28) per share on Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 21st. This is a boost from Britvic’s previous dividend of $8.20. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Britvic Stock Performance
LON:BVIC opened at GBX 838 ($10.48) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.55, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,489.29, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 848.54 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 866.36. Britvic has a fifty-two week low of GBX 742 ($9.28) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 950 ($11.89).
About Britvic
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Britvic
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- $20 looks like a good fit for The Gap after XL earnings beat
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- Homebuilder stocks soar as sector outpaces the market
- How to Invest in Hotel Stocks
- Bank stocks soar with these top performers
Receive News & Ratings for Britvic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Britvic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.