Britvic plc (LON:BVIC) Plans Dividend of GBX 22.60

Britvic plc (LON:BVIC – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, November 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a dividend of GBX 22.60 ($0.28) per share on Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 21st. This is a boost from Britvic’s previous dividend of $8.20. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Britvic Stock Performance

LON:BVIC opened at GBX 838 ($10.48) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.55, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,489.29, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 848.54 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 866.36. Britvic has a fifty-two week low of GBX 742 ($9.28) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 950 ($11.89).

Get Britvic alerts:

About Britvic

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks. The company offers its products under the 7UP, Aqua Libra, Ballygowan, Britvic, drench, Robinsons, Gatorade, J2O, Lipton, The London Essence, Mathieu Teisseire, Mountain Dew, Pepsi MAX, Plenish, Purdey's, Rockstar, R.

Receive News & Ratings for Britvic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Britvic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.