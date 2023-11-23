Brokerages Set First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM) Price Target at C$29.21

Shares of First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$29.09.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded First Quantum Minerals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$42.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley upgraded First Quantum Minerals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$35.00 to C$24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Eight Capital lowered First Quantum Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$38.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, CIBC dropped their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$34.00 to C$24.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st.

FM opened at C$13.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.53, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of C$9.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28, a P/E/G ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 2.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$25.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$30.72. First Quantum Minerals has a 1 year low of C$13.66 and a 1 year high of C$39.13.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported C$0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.34 by C$0.36. First Quantum Minerals had a return on equity of 5.35% and a net margin of 8.63%. The business had revenue of C$2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.68 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that First Quantum Minerals will post 1.6891026 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 25th. First Quantum Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.21%.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, silver, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

