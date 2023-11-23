Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) Shares Up 4.4% Following Dividend Announcement

Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 4.4% during trading on Tuesday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as $65.17 and last traded at $63.97. 144,377 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 815,478 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.28.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BRKR. StockNews.com began coverage on Bruker in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Bruker from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th.

Bruker Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a PE ratio of 29.98, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Institutional Trading of Bruker

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRKR. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bruker by 810.9% in the second quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,812,201 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,161,881,000 after acquiring an additional 14,076,256 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new position in Bruker during the second quarter worth $95,159,000. RTW Investments LP acquired a new position in Bruker during the first quarter worth $93,610,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Bruker during the fourth quarter worth $76,958,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Bruker by 84.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,553,932 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $114,867,000 after buying an additional 710,228 shares during the last quarter. 79.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bruker

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

Featured Stories

