C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Shares Gap Up to $28.04

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $28.04, but opened at $28.89. C3.ai shares last traded at $28.27, with a volume of 6,134,363 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AI shares. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of C3.ai from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of C3.ai from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Oppenheimer raised shares of C3.ai from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised shares of C3.ai to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler Companies cut their target price on shares of C3.ai from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.73.

Get C3.ai alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on AI

C3.ai Stock Up 1.0 %

The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.31 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.39.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.08. C3.ai had a negative return on equity of 27.78% and a negative net margin of 99.42%. The firm had revenue of $72.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.67) EPS. C3.ai’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that C3.ai, Inc. will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of C3.ai

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in C3.ai by 98.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 83,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after buying an additional 41,723 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of C3.ai by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 93,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after acquiring an additional 20,295 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in C3.ai by 33.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 5,025 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in C3.ai by 4.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 742,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,861,000 after purchasing an additional 33,060 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in C3.ai during the first quarter valued at $44,000. 38.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

C3.ai Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides C3 AI platform, an application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; C3 AI Ex Machina for analysis-ready data; C3 AI CRM, an industry specific customer relationship management solution; and C3 Generative AI Product Suite that enables to locate, retrieve, and present information.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for C3.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C3.ai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.