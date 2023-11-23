California Public Employees Retirement System Boosts Stock Position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 129,528 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,937 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in GLOBALFOUNDRIES were worth $8,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GFS. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the first quarter worth about $843,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 95.4% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 239,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,270,000 after acquiring an additional 116,813 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the second quarter worth about $37,060,000. Corton Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 10.1% in the first quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 7,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the first quarter worth about $582,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GFS shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Citigroup decreased their target price on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.50.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES stock opened at $56.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.15 billion, a PE ratio of 22.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.83. GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.12 and a 12 month high of $72.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, and power management units; and offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.

