California Public Employees Retirement System Has $9.77 Million Stock Position in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 161,447 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,996 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Popular were worth $9,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Popular by 0.5% during the second quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,124 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in Popular by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,856 shares of the bank’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Popular by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,655 shares of the bank’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in Popular by 51.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 606 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its position in Popular by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 10,090 shares of the bank’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. 86.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Popular Stock Performance

BPOP opened at $72.19 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $65.22 and a 200-day moving average of $64.24. Popular, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.34 and a 52-week high of $73.99.

Popular Increases Dividend

Popular ( NASDAQ:BPOP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.09. Popular had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 18.83%. The company had revenue of $693.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Popular, Inc. will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is an increase from Popular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. Popular’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.49%.

Insider Activity at Popular

In related news, Director Maria Luisa Ferre sold 2,095 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.99, for a total transaction of $142,439.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,338,856. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Popular news, Director Maria Luisa Ferre sold 2,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.99, for a total value of $142,439.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,338,856. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Camille Burckhart sold 7,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.58, for a total value of $555,747.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,130,435.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,859 shares of company stock worth $1,148,986 in the last 90 days. 2.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on BPOP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Popular in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Popular from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Popular from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Popular in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.83.

Popular Profile

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

