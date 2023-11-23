California Public Employees Retirement System Reduces Stock Holdings in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its stake in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Free Report) by 9.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,546 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Silicon Laboratories were worth $9,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SLAB. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 72.5% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 214.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 554 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter.

Get Silicon Laboratories alerts:

Insider Transactions at Silicon Laboratories

In related news, CEO Robert Matthew Johnson sold 3,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.23, for a total transaction of $407,222.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,001,822.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Laboratories Trading Up 0.8 %

SLAB opened at $101.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.94 and a beta of 1.15. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.56 and a 12 month high of $194.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $105.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.13.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $203.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.02 million. Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 6.36%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SLAB. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $180.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $186.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. TheStreet lowered Silicon Laboratories from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Silicon Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $165.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.88.

Get Our Latest Analysis on SLAB

Silicon Laboratories Company Profile

(Free Report)

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the Internet of Things (IoT), including connected home and security, industrial automation and control, smart metering, smart lighting, commercial building automation, consumer electronics, asset tracking, and medical instrumentation.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.