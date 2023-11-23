California Public Employees Retirement System Reduces Stock Position in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM)

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its stake in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 220,287 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 9,277 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Summit Materials were worth $8,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Summit Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Summit Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Summit Materials during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Summit Materials by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,091 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Summit Materials by 77.8% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,420 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:SUM opened at $34.52 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.71 and its 200 day moving average is $34.33. Summit Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.43 and a 52 week high of $39.56.

Summit Materials ( NYSE:SUM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The construction company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $742.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $735.61 million. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 12.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SUM. Wolfe Research cut shares of Summit Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Summit Materials from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Summit Materials from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Summit Materials in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.08.

Summit Materials, Inc operates as a vertically integrated construction materials company. It operates in three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company offers aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components. It also provides asphalt paving and related services.

