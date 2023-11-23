California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 7,256 Shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 71,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,256 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide were worth $8,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 56.9% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 5.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 3.7% in the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 2,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 6.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 2.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. 83.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Trading Up 4.3 %

Shares of VAC stock opened at $80.44 on Thursday. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a 52-week low of $75.19 and a 52-week high of $165.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 3.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $90.77 and a 200-day moving average of $110.50.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Announces Dividend

Marriott Vacations Worldwide ( NYSE:VAC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.99). Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 21st were issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 20th. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s payout ratio is 38.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VAC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $131.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Bank of America cut shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $125.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.86.

About Marriott Vacations Worldwide

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.

