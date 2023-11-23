Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) Shares Purchased by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 30.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,011 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 705 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Cameco were worth $94,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCJ. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Cameco by 402.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,131,797 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $295,084,000 after purchasing an additional 8,113,385 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cameco by 44.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,302,221 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $557,732,000 after acquiring an additional 6,521,454 shares during the period. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cameco in the first quarter valued at approximately $168,002,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Cameco by 37.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,068,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $497,555,000 after acquiring an additional 4,644,453 shares during the period. Finally, Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cameco in the first quarter valued at approximately $117,233,000. 66.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CCJ shares. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Cameco from C$54.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. TD Securities increased their price target on Cameco from C$55.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. TheStreet raised Cameco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Cameco from $49.50 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.33.

Cameco Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:CCJ opened at $45.00 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.27, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.85. Cameco Co. has a 1 year low of $21.22 and a 1 year high of $45.83.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $428.65 million during the quarter. Cameco had a return on equity of 4.73% and a net margin of 11.76%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cameco Co. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cameco Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a $0.088 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. Cameco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.45%.

About Cameco

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

