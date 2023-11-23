Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF) Declares $0.09 Dividend

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, November 22nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.0884 per share on Friday, December 15th. This represents a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th.

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS CDPYF opened at $32.75 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.64. Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $29.41 and a 12 month high of $40.14.

Get Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to C$59.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to C$61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to C$56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th.

About Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust

(Get Free Report)

CAPREIT is Canada's largest publicly traded provider of quality rental housing. As at June 30, 2023, CAPREIT owns approximately 65,000 residential apartment suites, townhomes and manufactured home community sites well-located across Canada and the Netherlands, with approximately $17 billion of investment properties in Canada and Europe.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.