Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Free Report) (TSE:CM) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 577,842 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 41,630 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $24,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CM. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 3.0% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,652 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $809,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 13,607 shares of the bank’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 89,260 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,766,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 18,231 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,221 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. 43.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $72.00 to $67.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Barclays lowered their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 1st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.50.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CM opened at $39.21 on Thursday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1 year low of $34.35 and a 1 year high of $48.80. The firm has a market cap of $36.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.68, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Free Report) (TSE:CM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The bank reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 13.29%. Research analysts forecast that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 28th were given a dividend of $0.657 per share. This is a positive change from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 27th. This represents a $2.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.70%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.30%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

