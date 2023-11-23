Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 2,692 Shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA – Free Report) by 41.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,692 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF were worth $91,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PZA. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $32,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $63,000. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $93,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 448.6% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 5,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 18.6% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA PZA opened at $23.00 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.01. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $21.69 and a 1 year high of $24.14.

The Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (PZA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade, tax-exempt debt publicly issued by a US state with at least 15 years remaining to maturity. PZA was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

