Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 351,678 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 12% from the previous session’s volume of 313,651 shares.The stock last traded at $8.08 and had previously closed at $7.98.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on CLBT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Cellebrite DI from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Cellebrite DI in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Cellebrite DI from $6.50 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th.

Get Cellebrite DI alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Cellebrite DI

Cellebrite DI Stock Up 4.7 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.04.

Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $84.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.13 million. Cellebrite DI had a positive return on equity of 119.62% and a negative net margin of 19.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cellebrite DI Ltd. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Cellebrite DI

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Cellebrite DI by 8.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,334,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,862,000 after purchasing an additional 178,058 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Cellebrite DI by 278.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 68,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 50,450 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Cellebrite DI by 87.2% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 43,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 20,228 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cellebrite DI by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 30,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 3,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cellebrite DI in the third quarter worth about $81,000. Institutional investors own 21.80% of the company’s stock.

About Cellebrite DI

(Get Free Report)

Cellebrite DI Ltd. develops solutions for legally sanctioned investigations in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. Its DI suite of solutions allows users to collect, review, analyze, and manage digital data across the investigative lifecycle with respect to legally sanctioned investigations and solutions are used in a various case, including child exploitation, homicide, anti-terror, border control, sexual crimes, human trafficking, corporate security, intellectual property theft, and civil litigation.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cellebrite DI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellebrite DI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.