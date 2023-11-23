Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) Announces Earnings Results

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $750.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $731.81 million. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 9.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share.
Central Garden & Pet Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of Central Garden & Pet stock opened at $39.56 on Thursday. Central Garden & Pet has a fifty-two week low of $35.60 and a fifty-two week high of $48.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 3.73. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.64.
In related news, Director John Ranelli sold 2,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.87, for a total value of $99,722.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,403.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 9.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of analysts have recently commented on CENT shares. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Central Garden & Pet in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. TheStreet lowered Central Garden & Pet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday.
Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, and pet containment; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for equine and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions.
