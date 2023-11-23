Cetera Investment Advisers Grows Position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in PPL were worth $1,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PPL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of PPL by 4.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,424,293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $64,144,000 after buying an additional 100,134 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PPL by 12.1% in the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 79,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after buying an additional 8,564 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of PPL by 9.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 1,365,013 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,118,000 after buying an additional 114,236 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of PPL by 7.5% in the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden purchased a new position in shares of PPL in the second quarter valued at $1,455,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

Get PPL alerts:

PPL Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:PPL opened at $26.24 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. PPL Co. has a 12-month low of $22.20 and a 12-month high of $31.74. The firm has a market cap of $19.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.64, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.83.

PPL Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. PPL’s payout ratio is 86.49%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PPL shares. UBS Group cut PPL from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on PPL from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on PPL from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays dropped their price objective on PPL from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on PPL in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.13.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PPL

About PPL

(Free Report)

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.5 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.