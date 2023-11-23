Cetera Investment Advisers Has $1.90 Million Stock Holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Cetera Investment Advisers trimmed its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,486 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 1,057 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $1,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 149.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,257,540 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,521,682,000 after purchasing an additional 6,748,670 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $73,608,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 79.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 922,243 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $126,421,000 after purchasing an additional 409,637 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 260.5% in the 1st quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 550,159 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $74,365,000 after purchasing an additional 397,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aventail Capital Group LP lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 755.1% in the 1st quarter. Aventail Capital Group LP now owns 427,527 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $57,789,000 after purchasing an additional 377,527 shares during the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $200.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $191.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $191.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.35.

Insider Activity at Diamondback Energy

In related news, Director David L. Houston sold 8,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.54, for a total value of $1,252,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,810,385.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director David L. Houston sold 8,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.54, for a total value of $1,252,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,810,385.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Matt Zmigrosky sold 2,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.17, for a total transaction of $425,302.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,319,031.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Diamondback Energy Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of FANG opened at $154.16 on Thursday. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.01 and a 12 month high of $171.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $157.88 and its 200-day moving average is $145.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.59 billion, a PE ratio of 8.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.90 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 38.84% and a return on equity of 20.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 18.56 EPS for the current year.

Diamondback Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th will be paid a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.07%.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

