Cetera Investment Advisers Sells 21,269 Shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU)

Cetera Investment Advisers reduced its position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU – Free Report) by 33.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,269 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF were worth $1,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 22.1% in the second quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 9,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF stock opened at $45.20 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a 1 year low of $36.77 and a 1 year high of $47.13. The firm has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.27.

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

