Cetera Investment Advisers Sells 705 Shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Cetera Investment Advisers cut its stake in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 705 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in VICI Properties were worth $1,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in VICI Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in VICI Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in VICI Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in VICI Properties by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in VICI Properties by 62.9% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. 96.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VICI Properties Stock Performance

Shares of VICI Properties stock opened at $28.60 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.52. The company has a market capitalization of $29.59 billion, a PE ratio of 11.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. VICI Properties Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.63 and a 52 week high of $35.07.

VICI Properties Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 21st were given a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 20th. This is an increase from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 69.46%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on VICI Properties in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on VICI Properties from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, VICI Properties has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.36.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

