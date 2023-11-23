Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $72.14 Million Position in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 641,569 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 123,182 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Crocs were worth $72,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CROX. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Crocs by 412.4% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,122,217 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $141,893,000 after purchasing an additional 903,214 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Crocs by 97.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,300,768 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $141,042,000 after purchasing an additional 643,578 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Crocs by 278.9% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 849,600 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $107,423,000 after purchasing an additional 625,400 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Crocs in the 1st quarter valued at $64,644,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Crocs by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,646,713 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $507,811,000 after purchasing an additional 247,828 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

Crocs Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CROX opened at $93.70 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $86.27 and its 200-day moving average is $100.83. Crocs, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.00 and a 52-week high of $151.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.93.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CROX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James raised shares of Crocs from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Crocs from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. B. Riley lowered shares of Crocs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $133.00 target price on shares of Crocs in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.88.

Crocs Profile



Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, shoe charms, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

