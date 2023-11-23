Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 15,599 Shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,020,845 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,599 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Option Care Health were worth $65,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Option Care Health by 120.7% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 852 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Option Care Health by 121.4% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Option Care Health by 1,031.9% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Option Care Health by 39.1% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Option Care Health by 122.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Option Care Health alerts:

Option Care Health Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ OPCH opened at $30.16 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.55. The company has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 21.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.23 and a 12 month high of $35.74.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Option Care Health ( NASDAQ:OPCH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. Option Care Health had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 6.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Research analysts forecast that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OPCH shares. Barrington Research dropped their target price on Option Care Health from $41.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Option Care Health from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th.

View Our Latest Report on Option Care Health

Insider Buying and Selling at Option Care Health

In other Option Care Health news, Director Elizabeth D. Bierbower bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.37 per share, with a total value of $79,110.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 13,515 shares in the company, valued at $356,390.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Option Care Health Profile

(Free Report)

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OPCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Option Care Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Option Care Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.