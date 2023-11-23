Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 43,816 Shares of Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW – Free Report) by 4.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,019,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,816 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Light & Wonder were worth $70,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Light & Wonder by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Light & Wonder by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in Light & Wonder by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 9,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Light & Wonder by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Light & Wonder by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 8,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Light & Wonder in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Light & Wonder from $56.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Light & Wonder from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. B. Riley upped their price target on Light & Wonder from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on Light & Wonder from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Light & Wonder presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.33.

Light & Wonder Stock Performance

Shares of LNW opened at $87.39 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.73 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.78. Light & Wonder, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.77 and a 52-week high of $87.86.

Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.39. Light & Wonder had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 4.48%. The business had revenue of $731.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $714.92 million. Research analysts forecast that Light & Wonder, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Light & Wonder

In other Light & Wonder news, CAO Vanja Kalabic sold 588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.36, for a total value of $50,779.68. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,127.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Light & Wonder news, CAO Vanja Kalabic sold 588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.36, for a total value of $50,779.68. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,127.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Maria T. Vullo sold 2,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.80, for a total value of $160,742.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $828,595.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Light & Wonder

(Free Report)

Light & Wonder, Inc operates as a cross-platform games company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Gaming, SciPlay, and iGaming segments. The Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to gaming operators.

